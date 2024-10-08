Taylor Swift sparkles in Chiefs-inspired glitter freckles to cheer on Travis Kelce

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift tapped into a new beauty trend as she visited Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

She's cheer captain!

After missing Travis' last two games, the 34-year-old pop star made her grand return to the NFL world on Monday to watch the defending Super Bowl champs face off against the New Orleans Saints.

Taylor opted not to rock any Chiefs gear but channeled the team's colors with a bold red lip and matching glitter freckles.

She continued the palette with a fall-ready red-and-gray plaid mini-dress by Vivienne Westwood, along with platform-heeled black leather boots.

During ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast, Travis' brother, Jason, gave a sweet shoutout to Taylor's ensemble.

"Look at that now," he said as the Grammy winner was shown on screen. "She's got the part on right there. That looks good."

Once inside the stadium, Taylor was seen sitting beside her father, Scott, as well as Brittany Mahomes and Jason's wife, Kylie.

After the Chiefs scored yet another big win, Taylor and Travis were spotted reuniting in the suite, where they weren't shy about showing affection as they celebrated with their loved ones!