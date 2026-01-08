Taylor Swift dominates 2026 iHeart Radio Music Award nominees in showgirl style!

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift emerged as the most-nominated artist at the 2026 iHeart Radio Music Awards, racking up nine nods on the heels of her 12th studio album!

Taylor Swift dominated the field with nine nominations for the 2026 iHeart Radio Music Awards. © Chandan Khanna / AFP

Per Thursday's announcement, the 36-year-old pop star will compete for Artist of the Year at the annual ceremony.

Most of Taylor's other nominations honor The Fate of Ophelia, the lead single off her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

But it isn't just Showgirl that's earned Taylor here nods – she's also competing for Favorite On Screen with her End of an Era docuseries, as well as Favorite Tour Style for her looks on The Eras Tour.

Among other top nominees is Sabrina Carpenter – Taylor's former Eras Tour opening act and featured artist from The Life of a Showgirl's titular track.

The 26-year-old had another stellar year thanks to the release of Man's Best Friend, which helped her score eight nods at the awards ceremony.

This year's Super Bowl halftime performer, Bad Bunny, ties Sabrina with eight nominations, along with Alex Warren, who dominated the airwaves with his hit single, Ordinary.