Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, and Sabrina Carpenter top iHeart Radio 2025 nominations

(From l. to r.) Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift, and Sabrina Carpenter lead the star-studded nominees competing at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 17. © Collage: IMAGO / Dreamstim, ZUMA Press, & UPI Photo

The singers have both nabbed 10 nods at the ceremony, per People, while rapper Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, and rising pop star Sabrina Carpenter each scored nine.

Along with a few honors for her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor is also competing in several new categories that fans can vote for via social media.

The Eras Tour, which came to an end in December, is up for Favorite Surprise Guest for Travis Kelce's appearance on stage in London, while the concert series' staples of surprise songs and the giving of the 22 hat are both nominated for Favorite Tour Tradition.



Amid the flurry of nominations, Taylor's record-breaking tour has already been named iHeartRadio's Tour of the Century.

This year's ceremony, which will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, March 17, will honor Lady Gaga with the 2025 iHeartRadio Innovator Award and Mariah Carey with the 2025 iHeartRadio Icon Award.