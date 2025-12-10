Taylor Swift and Blake Lively seemingly avoid each other as they step out in NYC
New York, New York - Do Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's separate NYC sightings mean that they are officially on the outs?
On Tuesday night, the Opalite singer was captured having a girls' night with Este Haim around the same time as the Gossip Girl alum's pop-up event.
Taylor and the Haim member were in the Meatpacking District heading to Chez Margaux, with the pop star sporting a black, button-down winter coat, sheer tights, and matching boots.
Blake, meanwhile, hosted her haircare brand Blake Brown's Stoney Clover Lane collab in the West Village while donning a red corseted dress with green jewelry.
The separate sightings add further fuel to the current rift rumors between the two.
After The Life of a Showgirl artist was named in Blake's legal war with Justin Baldoni, Taylor reportedly distanced herself from her once-close friend.
With Taylor's wedding to Travis Kelce drawing near, it's been suggested that the A Simple Favor star may not be attending the ceremony.
Though the It Ends With Us co-stars' trial has been postponed, there's still a chance that Taylor could be called to testify!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Cover-Images