Taylor Swift and Blake Lively seemingly avoid each other as they step out in NYC

New York, New York - Do Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's separate NYC sightings mean that they are officially on the outs?

Blake Lively (l.) and Taylor Swift were spotted separately in NYC on the same day. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Cover-Images

On Tuesday night, the Opalite singer was captured having a girls' night with Este Haim around the same time as the Gossip Girl alum's pop-up event.

Taylor and the Haim member were in the Meatpacking District heading to Chez Margaux, with the pop star sporting a black, button-down winter coat, sheer tights, and matching boots.

Blake, meanwhile, hosted her haircare brand Blake Brown's Stoney Clover Lane collab in the West Village while donning a red corseted dress with green jewelry.

The separate sightings add further fuel to the current rift rumors between the two.

After The Life of a Showgirl artist was named in Blake's legal war with Justin Baldoni, Taylor reportedly distanced herself from her once-close friend.

With Taylor's wedding to Travis Kelce drawing near, it's been suggested that the A Simple Favor star may not be attending the ceremony.

