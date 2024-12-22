Justin Baldoni named Taylor Swift in alleged plans for smear campaign against Blake Lively

Los Angeles, California - Actor Justin Baldoni named Taylor Swift in an alleged plan to soil the reputation of his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively, according to a new lawsuit.

Justin Baldoni (r.) named Taylor Swift (l.) in an alleged plan to soil the reputation of his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively, according to a new lawsuit. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris & Bryan Bedder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / NurPhoto

Lively took legal action against the 40-year-old filmmaker this weekend, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment on set and conducting a smear campaign against her during the movie's promotional run.

The New York Times has revealed the contents of text messages and emails that were attached to Lively's lawsuit and obtained through a subpoena.

Among them was a proposed plan by Baldoni's team to plant stories that painted the 37-year-old Gossip Girl star as a bully, specifically citing "the weaponization of feminism" as a potential angle.

The document specifically names Swift – a longtime friend of Lively – as an example, saying that celebrities like her "have been accused of utilizing these tactics to 'bully' into getting what they want."

Such a narrative was common when the 35-year-old pop star was targeted by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in 2016, as Swift had publicly objected to West calling her a "b***h" in one of his songs. Kardashian, who was married to the 47-year-old rapper at the time, painted Swift as a liar by publishing an edited snippet of a phone call between Swift and West that made it appear as though she had given her approval to the lyric.

Relying on narratives along similar lines, Baldoni's team is accused of "astroturfing" as a means to destroy Lively's reputation. The filing defines the practice as "publishing opinions or comments on the internet, in the media etc. that appear to come from ordinary members of the public but actually come from a particular company or political group."

The tactic was clearly effective, as Lively was quickly dog-piled on by social media users when seemingly fan-generated theories about a bitter feud between her and Baldoni spread like wildfire.

And Swift wasn't the only star to be name-dropped as inspiration for the smear campaign.