Is Taylor Swift's friendship with Blake Lively "beyond repair" after alleged falling out?
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship may be "beyond repair" ahead of the pop star's impeding wedding to Travis Kelce!
The estranged besties' alleged "bad blood" seems to be eternal, per gossip columnist Rob Shutter's latest report.
An insider claimed that Taylor and Blake "haven't spoken in nearly a year," as the Grammy winner feels "betrayed" and "used" by the Gossip Girl alum, who supposedly "knows she crossed a line."
Now, Taylor is said to be focusing on her wedding and "protecting her peace."
The source added, "It's not a pause. It's permanent. Yikes!
The former BFFs allegedly fell out over Blake's explosive legal war against Justin Baldoni, whom she's accused of sexual harassment and retaliation.
Taylor was named in the filmmaker's $400 million defamation countersuit against Blake, which a judge tossed in June.
Things got uglier when a man – reportedly hired by Justin's team – trespassed onto the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's home to deliver deposition papers to Opalite artist.
And though it's rumored that Taylor's new song Cancelled! is a defense of Blake, another insider says that the pop sensation is "focusing" on her fiancé and "not old friendships."
