Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour: Why is Singapore the only Southeast Asian stop?

Singapore - Singapore on Tuesday said it had provided a grant to help bring Taylor Swift 's record-breaking Eras Tour to the city-state, the solo Southeast Asian stop for the pop icon.

Taylor Swift will play six sold-out shows in Singapore, but the city-state is her only Southeast Asian stop on The Eras Tour. © IMAGO / AAP

In a joint statement, the culture ministry and the Singapore Tourism Board said authorities had worked directly with the concert organizers.

The statement follows reports that Thai premier Srettha Thavisin last week alleged the city-state had made an exclusive deal for Swift to perform only in Singapore and not in any other Southeast Asian countries.

Singapore declined to reveal the grant amount and did not say if an exclusive deal had been reached, citing business confidentiality.

It did not make direct reference to the allegations but said Swift's shows were "likely to generate significant benefits to the Singapore economy."

A veteran in the entertainment business who did not want to be named told AFP that exclusive deals "are not unusual to request but not so usual for artists to accede to the request."

"Some of the bigger organizers could have more sway."