Taylor Swift earns massive welcome in Santa Clara as Eras Tour boosts economy
Santa Clara, California - Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour to Santa Clara at the end of the month, and the city has already taken some dramatic measures to welcome the singer and her record-breaking tour.
With just three cities left, the US leg of the 33-year-old's sold-out stadium tour will soon draw to a close.
Santa Clara, the penultimate stop, has already kicked off their welcome festivities with the announcement that the entire city will be getting a major makeover for Eras Tour weekend.
On July 28 and 29, the city will be known as Swiftie Clara in celebration of the Enchanted artist's two performances at Levi's Stadium.
But, somehow, the name change isn't all!
Swift has been granted honorary mayorship by Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor. The recognition is an action to "celebrate the positive local impact to the Santa Clara community, as well as the impact regionally, of Taylor Swift's music, tours, and extraordinary fanbase," per Mercury News.
The Eras Tour has had quite a positive impact - to say the very least - on the local economies of the tour stops as well as the US economy as a whole.
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour has generated billions for US economy
The sold-out concert series has led to a major bump in revenue for hotels, restaurants, and other businesses in the vicinity of the stadiums.
Last month, research firm QuestionPro noted that The Eras Tour would likely generate around $5 billion in economic impact by the end of its US run.
Though the boost has helped many local businesses and the economy overall, the average consumer continues to struggle against Ticketmaster and other ticket sellers as prices - and fees - skyrocket amid the demand.
Cover photo: JOHN MEDINA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP