Taylor Swift earns massive welcome in Santa Clara as Eras Tour boosts economy

Santa Clara, California - Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour to Santa Clara at the end of the month, and the city has already taken some dramatic measures to welcome the singer and her record-breaking tour.

Taylor Swift has been named the honorary mayor of Santa Clara in celebration of her upcoming Eras Tour shows in the city. © JOHN MEDINA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

With just three cities left, the US leg of the 33-year-old's sold-out stadium tour will soon draw to a close.

Santa Clara, the penultimate stop, has already kicked off their welcome festivities with the announcement that the entire city will be getting a major makeover for Eras Tour weekend.

On July 28 and 29, the city will be known as Swiftie Clara in celebration of the Enchanted artist's two performances at Levi's Stadium.

But, somehow, the name change isn't all!

Swift has been granted honorary mayorship by Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor. The recognition is an action to "celebrate the positive local impact to the Santa Clara community, as well as the impact regionally, of Taylor Swift's music, tours, and extraordinary fanbase," per Mercury News.

The Eras Tour has had quite a positive impact - to say the very least - on the local economies of the tour stops as well as the US economy as a whole.