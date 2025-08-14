Taylor Swift on New Heights: Her biggest revelations from internet-breaking podcast debut

Taylor Swift broke the internet by making her debut on Travis Kelce's podcast, and she spilled plenty of secrets that have sent Swifties into a frenzy!

By Kelly Christ

New York, New York - Taylor Swift broke the internet on Wednesday by making her debut on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, and she spilled plenty of secrets that have sent Swifties into a frenzy!

Taylor Swift recalls the start of her romance with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift (r.) and Travis Kelce went public with their romance in September 2023. © Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Taylor took fans back to the beginning of her relationship with the 35-year-old NFL star, which famously holds its origins on the very same podcast. "This podcast got me a boyfriend ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app two years ago," Taylor joked. She gave a bit more insight into the story of Travis attempting to give her a friendship bracelet at The Eras Tour in July 2023, revealing that Travis didn't even reach out to her team but assumed that because he knew the crew working at the Kansas City stadium, they'd let him backstage. Taylor Swift Travis Kelce dishes on how he and Taylor Swift first "fell in love" Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly reacts to those swirling Sydney Sweeney dating rumors "That's how it works in 1973," the Grammy winner quipped. Still, she was ultimately impressed by the move and his subsequent confession about it on New Heights, adding, "It was such a wild romantic gesture to just be like, 'I want to date you!'" Taylor went on to admit that she never checks her DMs, so Travis going so public with his plea was perfect for her. "This was more like I was in an '80s John Hughes movie and he was just standing outside of my window with a boombox just being like, 'I want to date you! Do you want to date me!?' "So I was like, 'If this guy isn't crazy, which is a big if, this is sort of what I've been writing songs about what I've been wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager."

Taylor Swift reveals how she reclaimed her masters

Taylor Swift announced she had regained the masters to her first six albums at the end of May. © Screenshot/X/@taylorswift13 Elsewhere in the episode, Taylor opened up about reclaiming her masters and finally owning her old music. She explained that she'd been saving up since she was a teenager to buy her masters, but after that opportunity was taken from her in a controversial buy-and-sell deal helmed by Scooter Braun, she shifted to her "Taylor's Version" project to own a new version of them and devalue the originals. But despite the success of her rerecordings, Taylor still hoped to own the masters to the originals. "Rerecording my music, it was so exciting to get to have that opportunity, but I thought about owning my music every day. It was an intrusive thought I had every day," she said. Taylor revealed that the recent deal came about after the end of The Eras Tour last December, and she decided to send her mom and brother in to negotiate a deal. "I'm in the business of human emotion. I'd so much rather lead heart first in something like this," she said. When she learned they had scored a deal, the Karma singer admitted she "hit the floor" and cried hysterically. Taylor was at home with Travis at the time, and she struggled to keep her emotions in check when telling him the news – and he couldn't hold the tears back either! "I was blown away that you had been doing this your entire life, and for your six albums, you weren't given the rights to all of that," he said. I know how much that burned you."

Scott Swift (l.) underwent quintuple bypass surgery earlier this summer. © IMAGO / Avalon.red Taylor also gave fans an update on her dad Scott's health following his quintuple bypass surgery this summer. She said everything "happened really quick" after doctors found several blockages in his heart during a stress test. "We gotta do this tomorrow. We don't know how you walked in here," Taylor recalled the doctors telling her dad. The Cruel Summer songstress revealed that she and her brother Austin spent "24/7" with their dad in the hospital, adding, "It was kind of wild because it was like, very parent-child reversal in a lot of ways." She, Austin, and Travis all essentially "moved in" with Scott to help him successfully recover.