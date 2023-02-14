Will Smith slap response was inadequate, Academy president says

Los Angeles, California - The president of the Academy says the organization's response to Will Smith's infamous Oscars slap in 2022 was "inadequate."

Will Smith (r.) slaps Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 27, 2022. © Robyn Beck / AFP

Janet Yang, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), said the incident was "unprecedented" and "unacceptable."



Smith stormed the stage at the 94th Academy Awards last year and slapped Chris Rock following a joke the comedian made about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Yang made the comments during her opening remarks at the annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on Monday.

"I'm sure you all remember, we experienced an unprecedented event at the Oscars," she said.

"What happened on stage was fully unacceptable and the response from our organization was inadequate."

"We learned from this that the Academy must be fully transparent and accountable in our actions, and particularly in times of crisis, we must act swiftly and compassionately and decisively for ourselves and for our industry."

"You should and can expect no less from us going forward."