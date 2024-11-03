A Game of Thrones movie is reportedly in early development!

Los Angeles, California - Could the dragons of Westeros finally be coming to the big screen? At least one Game of Thrones movie is in the very early stages of development, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline reported this week.

The original HBO Game of Thrones television show became a global cultural phenomenon during its eight-season run from 2011-2019, garnering huge audiences and a record 59 Emmys. © HBO

Based on George R.R. Martin's fantasy novel series A Song of Ice and Fire, the hit show about violent feuding noble families has already spawned a TV spinoff House of the Dragon with more small-screen adaptations confirmed to be in the works.

But while Martin and Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have discussed potential movies based on the universe in the past, parent company Warner Bros Discovery has been opposed to bringing the franchise to theaters.

The Hollywood Reporter suggested Thursday that recent leadership changes at the studio, and the success of franchises that have hopped between big and small screens such as The Batman, Dune, and the upcoming Harry Potter TV series may have finally prompted a change.

Warner Bros "has been quietly developing at least one film" set in the Game of Thrones universe, it reported.