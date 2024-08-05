House of the Dragon season 2 finale falls flat - so what's next for season 3?

House of the Dragon season 2 has come to an end, and with it, a controversial season finale that has left viewers itching for more!

House of the Dragon season 2 has let fans in disarray with its underwhelming finale. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

*Warning: spoilers ahead!*

Sunday's episode of the fantasy TV show brought the HBO Max series' second season to an underwhelming conclusion, as war continues to loom in the land of Westeros.

Though HOTD season 2 ended with heir apparent Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Emma D'Arcy, gaining the upper hand with her new dragon riders amid the war of succession, there was very little action or clarity to tie things up.

The episode has some high moments, with brief Game of Thrones clips and some Easter Eggs dropped during the one hour and ten-minute episode. Yet the pay-off somehow didn't come.

"Winter is coming," Matt Smith's character Daemon Targaryen prophecies to his niece-wife.

But what does this mean for House of the Dragon season three? Read on to see fans' reactions of Sunday's finale, and what's next for the Max series!