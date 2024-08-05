House of the Dragon season 2 finale falls flat - so what's next for season 3?

Winter is coming. House of the Dragon season 2 has come to an end, but some fans were disappointed with the finale despite the major Easter Eggs dropped!

By Elyse Johnson

House of the Dragon season 2 has come to an end, and with it, a controversial season finale that has left viewers itching for more!

House of the Dragon season 2 has let fans in disarray with its underwhelming finale.
House of the Dragon season 2 has let fans in disarray with its underwhelming finale.

*Warning: spoilers ahead!*

Sunday's episode of the fantasy TV show brought the HBO Max series' second season to an underwhelming conclusion, as war continues to loom in the land of Westeros.

Though HOTD season 2 ended with heir apparent Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Emma D'Arcy, gaining the upper hand with her new dragon riders amid the war of succession, there was very little action or clarity to tie things up.

The episode has some high moments, with brief Game of Thrones clips and some Easter Eggs dropped during the one hour and ten-minute episode. Yet the pay-off somehow didn't come.

"Winter is coming," Matt Smith's character Daemon Targaryen prophecies to his niece-wife.

But what does this mean for House of the Dragon season three? Read on to see fans' reactions of Sunday's finale, and what's next for the Max series!

What will House of the Dragon season 3 be about?

House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal has promised the series' third season will focus on "total war" after a disappointing season two finale.
House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal has promised the series' third season will focus on "total war" after a disappointing season two finale.

After teasing that season two would see a lot of bloodshed, showrunner Ryan Condal has added that the upcoming third installment of HOTD will focus on "total war."

"While this season was very much about the fits and starts of an early medieval war, season 3 is clearly going to be about total war," he spilled during the Inside the Episode special, which aired after the finale.

When it comes to the Game Of Thrones franchise, one can't rush the story-telling process, but Condal and George R.R. Martin may have an uprising on their hands from the frustrated fandom.

Check out fans' reactions on X from HOTD season two finale below.

Viewers will have to wait until 2026 for House of the Dragon season 3, but in the meantime, you can catch the first two seasons of the GOT prequel streaming on HBO Max.

