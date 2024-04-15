Is the Game of Thrones spin-off starring Jon Snow moving forward?

Los Angeles, California - There is some good news from HBO's Game of Thrones TV universe, but not everyone will be happy with the Jon Snow spin-off likely being shelved in favor of another entry.

HBO is now planning several sequels to their hit series Game of Thrones. © HBO

The streaming service HBO only has the funds for one more spin-off of the popular streaming series Game of Thrones, Bild reported.



This means that the TV giant is likely to cancel the sequel about Jon Snow, which was seemingly confirmed by Kit Harrington himself in a recent interview.

"Currently, it's off the table," he said, adding that the spin-off is no longer in active development.

Instead, HBO will be adapting George R. R. Martin's 1998 book A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, which is to be filmed later this year.

The main actors of the new series have already been cast: Peter Claffey and child actor Dexter Sol Ansell will embark on numerous adventures as Duncan and Egg.