Is the Game of Thrones spin-off starring Jon Snow moving forward?
Los Angeles, California - There is some good news from HBO's Game of Thrones TV universe, but not everyone will be happy with the Jon Snow spin-off likely being shelved in favor of another entry.
The streaming service HBO only has the funds for one more spin-off of the popular streaming series Game of Thrones, Bild reported.
This means that the TV giant is likely to cancel the sequel about Jon Snow, which was seemingly confirmed by Kit Harrington himself in a recent interview.
"Currently, it's off the table," he said, adding that the spin-off is no longer in active development.
Instead, HBO will be adapting George R. R. Martin's 1998 book A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, which is to be filmed later this year.
The main actors of the new series have already been cast: Peter Claffey and child actor Dexter Sol Ansell will embark on numerous adventures as Duncan and Egg.
What is the new Game of Thrones spin-off about?
A good 80 years before the well-known events from Game of Thrones, Duncan and Egg travel through the Seven Kingdoms.
Over the course of the story, it is revealed that Duncan's young companion is a member of the Targaryen family and will later sit on the Iron Throne for many years as Aegon V.
The new series is intended to be calmer and less brutal than its predecessors, aiming for a younger audience.
There is no exact release date for the franchise's newest spin-off yet, but it may be at the end of 2025.
In the meantime, GoT fans can look forward to House of the Dragon season 2, which begins streaming on Max June 16.
Cover photo: HBO