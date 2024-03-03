Dune: Part Two spices up bland box office with huge opening

Warner Bros.' new sci-fi film Dune: Part Two shot to the top of the movie box office this weekend, taking in an estimated $81.5 million.

Los Angeles, California – Bringing spice to a so-far lean movie year, Warner Bros.' new sci-fi film Dune: Part Two shot to the top of the North American box office this weekend, taking in an estimated $81.5 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

Dune: Part Two cleaned up at the box office over the weekend, starring Timothée Chalamet (l.) and Zendaya. © IMAGO / Everett Collection "This is an outstanding opening" for a sci-fi sequel, said analyst David A. Gross, adding that a sprawling international cast including Anya Taylor-Joy, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya (who is said to steal the show), Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Lea Seydoux, and Javier Bardem had provided an added boost. Denis Villeneuve's epic sequel to the original Dune – based on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel about war and survival on the deeply inhospitable desert planet of Arrakis – saw the young year's largest opening, roughly doubling the original film's opening. Dune: Part Two has taken in an additional $97 million abroad.

What were the top movies at the box office this weekend besides Dune: Part Two

In third were the latest episodes of Fathom Events and Angel Studios' faith-based The Chosen, on the life of Jesus Christ, at $3.9 million. Egyptian-born Jonathan Roumie plays Jesus in the crowdfunded series. Fourth spot went to Lionsgate's true-life drama Ordinary Angels, at $3.8 million. Hilary Swank stars as a Kentucky hairdresser who rallies her town to help a widower with a gravely ill daughter. Sony's Madame Web, a Spider-Man spinoff starring Dakota Johnson, placed fifth for the weekend at $3.2 million. Rounding out the top 10 were: Migration ($2.5 million)





($2.5 million) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba ($2.1 million)





($2.1 million) Wonka ($1.7 million)





($1.7 million) Argylle ($1.4 million)





($1.4 million) The Beekeeper ($1.1 million)