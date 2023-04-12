Harry Potter reboot officially a go at HBO Max despite fan backlash

New York, New York - Accio...reboot? The rumored Harry Potter TV reboot has officially been ordered by HBO Max, and the news isn't going over too well with fans of the beloved franchise.

A TV reboot of Harry Potter has officially been ordered by Max. © IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection

Potterheads, brace yourselves.

Amid a flood of announcements coming out of Max (formerly HBO Max) on Wednesday, the streaming service confirmed that a Harry Potter reboot TV show is officially a go.

The new adaptation is planned to be a "decade-long series," with each season focusing on a single installment in the book saga.

The creative team hopes to include details from the source material that were disregarded by the movies, largely due to the shorter runtimes the medium affords.

Author J.K. Rowling is on board as an executive producer for the series.

"Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series," Rowling said, per Variety.

The new reboot has been branded a "faithful adaptation" of the iconic fantasy books, but many die-hard fans are far from pleased by the news.