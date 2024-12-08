Moana 2 makes waves in 2nd week surfing atop North America box office

Los Angeles, California - Moana 2, the sequel film to the animated Disney musical about a spirited Polynesian teen who embarks on seafaring adventures, has topped the North American box office for a second week , according to industry estimates.

In the new installment of the hit flick, the title character (voiced by Auli'i Cravalho) teams up with an unlikely crew and travels the far seas of Oceania to break the curse of an evil god who sank a mystical island.

She gets help from a once-mighty demigod called Maui, who is voiced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The film took in $52.0 million over the weekend, a downturn from its debut over the long Thanksgiving holiday when it brought in a whopping $225 million mega haul, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

Universal's Wicked: Part I, the latest offshoot of the classic Wizard of Oz, raked in $34.9 million in its third weekend in theaters.

In third place comes the other hotly awaited holiday release, Paramount's Gladiator II, which earned $12.5 million.