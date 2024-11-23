Does Wicked: Part 1 live up to the hype?

Wicked, aka Wicked: Part 1, has landed in theaters everywhere and fans are raving over Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's roles as Galinda and Elphaba!

By Elyse Johnson

Good news – Wicked has finally arrived! But does the long-awaited musical adaptation live up to the hype? The short answer is yes!

The most anticipated film of the year, Wicked: Part 1, has finally landed in theaters everywhere – but does the musical adaptation live up to everyone's expectations?
The most anticipated film of the year, Wicked: Part 1, has finally landed in theaters everywhere – but does the musical adaptation live up to everyone's expectations?  © IMAGO / Landmark Media

Wicked – aka Wicked: Part 1 – follows Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the iconic roles of Galinda (later Glinda) and Elphaba respectively, whose unexpected friendship leads down a wicked path.

The highly anticipated film had a lot of expectations riding on it, particularly from the Broadway community.

Yet Ariana and Cynthia defy gravity with their outstanding performances – but they're not the only ones!

Paris Hilton declares she and Britney Spears invented selfies: "#IconsOnly"
Britney Spears Paris Hilton declares she and Britney Spears invented selfies: "#IconsOnly"

The ensemble cast (shout-out to Jonathan Bailey's pitch-perfect Fiyero Tigelaar!), along with the film's stunning cinematography and goosebump-inducing musical acts, elevate the film to unlimited heights.

The only real complaint is that we'll have to wait a whole year for Part 2... plus, one's tush may not agree with the 2-hour-and-40-minute runtime.

All in all, the musical is a sight to behold, but don't just take our word for it! Here are the top fan reactions to Wicked: Part 1.

Fans rave over Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's performances in Wicked

Audiences have praised Ariana Grande (r.) and Cynthia Erivo's (l.) roles as Galinda and Elphaba in Wicked: Part 1.
Audiences have praised Ariana Grande (r.) and Cynthia Erivo's (l.) roles as Galinda and Elphaba in Wicked: Part 1.  © IMAGO / Landmark Media

One viewer tweeted via X, "Both Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande totally nail their performances, blowing this film out of the water as probably the best musical adaptation of all time."

He added, "The setting, the supporting cast, and @jonmchu's directing are absolutely perfect as well."

Another user pointed out Cynthia's performance, writing, "I know yall will only give Ariana her flowers for this movie, so Imma use the opportunity to give Cynthia her flowers.

Kylie Jenner trolls Kendall Jenner's cucumber fail on TikTok!
Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner trolls Kendall Jenner's cucumber fail on TikTok!

She continued, "Girl did what she needed to do and her voice is SPECTACULAR!!!! Like SANG SIS. Movie over all 10/10."

Check out more fan reactions below!

Follow the yellow brick road and see for yourself if one is born wicked or if wickedness is thrust upon them. Wicked: Part 1 is now in theaters everywhere!

Cover photo: IMAGO / Landmark Media

More on Movies: