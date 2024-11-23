Does Wicked: Part 1 live up to the hype?

Good news – Wicked has finally arrived! But does the long-awaited musical adaptation live up to the hype? The short answer is yes!

The most anticipated film of the year, Wicked: Part 1, has finally landed in theaters everywhere – but does the musical adaptation live up to everyone's expectations? © IMAGO / Landmark Media

Wicked – aka Wicked: Part 1 – follows Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the iconic roles of Galinda (later Glinda) and Elphaba respectively, whose unexpected friendship leads down a wicked path.

The highly anticipated film had a lot of expectations riding on it, particularly from the Broadway community.

Yet Ariana and Cynthia defy gravity with their outstanding performances – but they're not the only ones!

The ensemble cast (shout-out to Jonathan Bailey's pitch-perfect Fiyero Tigelaar!), along with the film's stunning cinematography and goosebump-inducing musical acts, elevate the film to unlimited heights.

The only real complaint is that we'll have to wait a whole year for Part 2... plus, one's tush may not agree with the 2-hour-and-40-minute runtime.

All in all, the musical is a sight to behold, but don't just take our word for it! Here are the top fan reactions to Wicked: Part 1.