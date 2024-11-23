Does Wicked: Part 1 live up to the hype?
Good news – Wicked has finally arrived! But does the long-awaited musical adaptation live up to the hype? The short answer is yes!
Wicked – aka Wicked: Part 1 – follows Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the iconic roles of Galinda (later Glinda) and Elphaba respectively, whose unexpected friendship leads down a wicked path.
The highly anticipated film had a lot of expectations riding on it, particularly from the Broadway community.
Yet Ariana and Cynthia defy gravity with their outstanding performances – but they're not the only ones!
The ensemble cast (shout-out to Jonathan Bailey's pitch-perfect Fiyero Tigelaar!), along with the film's stunning cinematography and goosebump-inducing musical acts, elevate the film to unlimited heights.
The only real complaint is that we'll have to wait a whole year for Part 2... plus, one's tush may not agree with the 2-hour-and-40-minute runtime.
All in all, the musical is a sight to behold, but don't just take our word for it! Here are the top fan reactions to Wicked: Part 1.
Fans rave over Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's performances in Wicked
One viewer tweeted via X, "Both Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande totally nail their performances, blowing this film out of the water as probably the best musical adaptation of all time."
He added, "The setting, the supporting cast, and @jonmchu's directing are absolutely perfect as well."
Another user pointed out Cynthia's performance, writing, "I know yall will only give Ariana her flowers for this movie, so Imma use the opportunity to give Cynthia her flowers.
She continued, "Girl did what she needed to do and her voice is SPECTACULAR!!!! Like SANG SIS. Movie over all 10/10."
Check out more fan reactions below!
Follow the yellow brick road and see for yourself if one is born wicked or if wickedness is thrust upon them. Wicked: Part 1 is now in theaters everywhere!
Cover photo: IMAGO / Landmark Media