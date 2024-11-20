Glicked? Movie theaters hope for Barbenheimer-like frenzy with Wicked and Gladiator II

Los Angeles, California - Movie theaters are hoping the lightning-in-a-bottle magic of last year's "Barbenheimer" phenomenon can strike again this weekend, with the simultaneous release of two of 2024's most hyped films: Wicked and Gladiator II.

Wicked is the movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, starring pop sensation Ariana Grande, while Gladiator II marks Ridley Scott's return to ancient Rome, 24 years after his epic original won the Best Picture Oscar.

Whether audiences will embrace the tongue-in-cheek "Glicked" (or "Wickiator") memes being hopefully circulated by marketing departments – or even dress up in witch hats and togas – remains to be seen.

But cinema lobbies and shopping malls across the country are being daubed in the pink-and-green shades of the "Wicked" witches, and kitted out with cardboard miniature Colosseums, ahead of a period that analysts say will be crucial for the industry.

"I am certain that this is going to be the biggest Thanksgiving the industry has ever seen," said Jordan Hohman, an executive at Phoenix Theatres.

Wicked alone is "the biggest opening film in terms of advance sale tickets" in the US chain's 24-year history, currently pacing 63% ahead of Barbie, added president Cory Jacobson.

While rival Hollywood studios have traditionally been wary of launching two major films on the same weekend, the record-breaking summer of 2023 showed it can be mutually beneficial – with the right movies.

Like Barbie and Oppenheimer, the female-skewing Wicked and male-focused Gladiator II are "oriented to different audiences," said analyst David A. Gross, of Franchise Entertainment Research.

Wicked has inspired promotional tie-ins like a makeup line and a cupcake kit, while Gladiator ads have been ubiquitous during NFL telecasts.

"There is zero issue in terms of stepping on each other's feet," said Gross.

Still, matching the heady heights of Barbie and Oppenheimer will be a tough ask. Those films took $245 million combined on their opening weekend in North America alone.