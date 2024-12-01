Moana 2 sails to box office record as Thanksgiving weekend makes movie history

Los Angeles, California - Moana 2, the sequel to the animated Disney musical movie about a spunky Polynesian teenager who embarks on seafaring adventures, scored a sensational and record $220 million opening over the long Thanksgiving weekend in North America.

Universal's Wicked: Part 1, the latest offshoot of the classic Wizard of Oz, raked in $117 million in its second week in theaters over the Wednesday through Sunday US holiday stretch, for a total so far of $262 million, according to industry group Exhibitor Relations.

In third place, the other hotly awaited release of the holiday season, Paramount's Gladiator II chalked up five-day revenue of $44 million for a two-week total of $111 million, the organization said.

But it was Moana 2 that shattered expectations as it posted the biggest Thanksgiving start ever, said analyst David A. Gross.

Gross said the movie did much better than the three-day start of the first Moana in 2016, despite the sequel having almost never made it to theaters.

It was originally envisioned as a direct-to-Disney+ streaming production before it was shifted to a theatrical release early this year.

"Smart decision. These are gigantic numbers," Gross said.

In the new installment of the Pixar hit, the title character, voiced by Auli'i Cravalho, teams up with an unlikely crew and travels the far seas of Oceania to break the curse of an evil god who sank a mystical island that connected other islands.

She gets help from a once-mighty demigod called Maui, who is voiced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

After a few slack months, the US holiday provided a great week for the North American box office. This Thanksgiving delivered a record-breaking estimated total of $422 million, Exhibitor Relations said.