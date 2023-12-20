Ryan Gosling brings back Barbie mania with special remix drop

Los Angeles, California - Ryan Gosling has treated Barbie fans to an early Christmas present as he released Ken The EP, which features three new editions of his hit song I'm Just Ken from the blockbuster film .

The Hollywood star played Ken alongside Margot Robbie's Barbie in Greta Gerwig's hit comedy about the world-famous Mattel doll.

Among the new tracks on the EP is a holiday version, dubbed Merry Kristmas Barbie — which features additional sleigh bells, chimes, and new backing vocals.

Gosling ends the amplified rendition by saying: "Merry Christmas, Barbie, wherever you are."

An accompanying music video sees Gosling perform the track surrounded by a full band in a music venue which is decorated with Christmas lights.

For those who are looking for more melancholic tones, there is also the In My Feelings acoustic version on the EP.

The stripped-back rendition focuses on Gosling's vocals, guitar finger-picking, and chimes before steadily building up energy.

The last minute of the piece changes direction and sees the actor repeat, "Can you feel the Kenergy, feels so real, the Kenergy" accompanied by a steady drum beat.

Meanwhile, the Purple Disco Machine Remix edition offers a psychedelic twist on the track.