Millie Bobby Brown flaunts her "Ken-ergy" in Barbie-inspired selfie

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown is feeling the Ken-ergy as the Barbie movie continues to take Hollywood by storm.

Millie Bobby Brown channeled her inner Ken in a recent Instagram selfie. © Collage: IMAGO / Picturelux & Screenshot/Instagram/milliebobbybrown

Who said Barbies can't have Ken-ergy?

As seemingly every celebrity dons pink-hued ensembles to pay homage to the box office hit, the 19-year-old Stranger Things star took things in a different direction.



On Wednesday, Brown dropped a new mirror selfie, where she rocked a red lace top and tied her hair in a laid-back bun.

"it's giving ken-ergy," she captioned the new snap.

Brown's fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, also got in on the Ken vibes by posting a still of Ryan Gosling in the movie as the character rocks dark shades and a white fur jacket.

The 21-year-old gave a like to the Enola Holmes actor's latest post in a subtle show of support.

Brown's new snap comes after she shared some adorable photos from her recent trip to Six Flags Over Georgia, where she enjoyed some thrills with Bongiovi and her younger sister, Ava.

With the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continuing to put her return to Stranger Things on hold, the Netflix star is wasting no time as she prepares to release her debut novel, Nineteen Steps, this fall.