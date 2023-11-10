2024 Grammy Awards: SZA, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Miley Cyrus lead nominations

Los Angeles, California - The 2024 Grammy Award nominations are in, and female artists have largely dominated the honors of music 's biggest night.

(From l to r) Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, and SZA lead the pack of the 2024 Grammy Award nominations. © Collage: IMAGO / Latin America News Agency & ZUMA Wire, John Sciulli / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

SZA reigns supreme as the most-nominated artist this year, scoring nine nominations with SOS, including Album of the Year.

Taylor Swift scored six nods, including Midnights for Album of the Year, tying Barbra Streisand's record for most career nominations in the category.

Tying the 33-year-old Karma artist is Olivia Rodrigo, who will also compete for Album of the Year with GUTS as well as Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and more.

Also competing for the top prize is Miley Cyrus, who scored six nominations for Endless Summer Vacation. This marks her first Album of the Year nomination.

Victoria Monét is up for seven awards, including Best New Artist and Record of the Year. Phoebe Bridgers has scored seven as well, earning six through her work with boygenius on The Record.

Billie Eilish has earned an impressive six nods with What Was I Made For? from the Barbie movie, including Song of the Year. The Barbie soundtrack earned four of the five nods for Best Song Written for Visual Media, with Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever rounding out the group.