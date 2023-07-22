Which Barbie movie character are you based on your Zodiac sign?

The Barbie movie proves that the iconic doll really can do everything, but which character best embodies the traits of your zodiac sign?

By Kelly Christ

Ryan Gosling (l.) and Margot Robbie lead a star-studded ensemble cast in the Barbie movie. © collage: IMAGO / Picturelux The Greta Gerwig-directed flick officially hit theaters on July 21, and audiences already can't get enough of its star-studded ensemble filled with memorable characters. Led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the cast features a number of different iterations of Barbies and Kens, some lesser-known Mattel creations, and even a few humans. So, are you a Barbie struggling with thoughts of death or a Ken thriving in his Mojo Dojo Casa House? From Pulitzer-prize winning Barbie to the one-and-only Allan, these are the Barbie movie characters that represent each zodiac sign! Warning! Minor Barbie spoilers ahead.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Lawyer Barbie

Lawyer Barbie is an important figure in protecting Barbie Land from conflict. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

Aries are drawn to conflict, so what better role is there for them in Barbie Land than Lawyer Barbie? This doll, played by Sharon Rooney in the film, can argue her way out of anything and never steps down from a competition.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Judge Barbie

Ana Cruz Kayne plays one of the Supreme Court Justice Barbies in the new movie. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

Taking on another important authority role in Barbie Land, Judge Barbie is a Supreme Court Justice who embodies the tenacity and trust-worthy nature of a Taurus. Stubborn in the best way, Tauruses will certainly see themselves in the ambitious doll, played by Ana Cruz Kanye.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Ken

Ryan Gosling stars as "just Ken" in the Greta Gerwig-directed flick. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

He may just be Ken, but he's still important! Like any good Gemini, Ken is outgoing and hilarious. Unfortunately, the sign's less favorable qualities are also on display in the movie, as Ryan Gosling's character impulsively abandons the values of Barbie Land as he learns of the patriarchy in the real world.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Stereotypical Barbie

Margot Robbie leads the cast as "Stereotypical Barbie," who represents the original iteration of the doll. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

Stereotypical Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, embodies many of the best qualities in a Cancer. Compassionate, curious, and brave (with a bit of a push, of course), this Barbie wants the best for everyone and is willing to fight for that, even if she is sometimes plagued by thoughts of death.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): President Barbie

President Barbie, played by Issa Rae, rules Barbie Land. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

Natural-born leaders, Leos would certainly rule Barbie Land, just like President Barbie, played by Issa Rae. Known for their loyalty, generosity, and confidence, Leos are the best choice for promoting order and asserting their compassionate authority as leaders.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Doctor Barbie

Ever the practical sign, Virgos will resonate with Doctor Barbie, played by Hari Nef in the movie. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

Virgos are known for their practical and methodical nature, so the vital role of Doctor Barbie, played by Hari Nef, is the perfect representation of this sign. Optimistic yet down to earth and deeply sympathetic, Doctor Barbie is ready to step in to help and always remains calm on the surface, despite her inner battles.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Diplomat Barbie

Diplomat Barbie is played by Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

Libras are characteristically diplomatic, so what better doll to represent them than Diplomat Barbie? Played by Nicola Coughlan, this character perfectly represents the friendly and extroverted nature instric to the Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Sasha

Sasha, played by Ariana Greenblatt, is a human teenage girl who helps her mom save Barbie Land. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

Like human Sasha, Scorpios can be pretty harsh on the surface but profoundly loyal deep down. Despite her tough exterior, there's no one better to have on your side than a brave Scorpio as you gaslight all the men in Barbie Land.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Mermaid Barbie

Mermaid Barbie is played by Dua Lipa, who is also featured on Barbie: The Album. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

The adventurous Sagittarius stands out from the crowd, just like Mermaid Barbie, played by Dua Lipa, in Barbie Land. A bubbly and enjoyable presence, this sign isn't afraid to be themselves and float through the world at their own pace.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Gloria

Gloria, played by America Ferrera, is a human who plays a crucial role in helping Stereotypical Barbie. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

Hardworking and sensitive, Gloria represents Capricorn's personality to a T, and she provides the movie with a vital sense of grounding and human heart amid its out-of-this-world storyline. Gloria's emotional connection to Barbie and her fierce drive to help Stereotypical Barbie highlights the ambitious nature of the Capricorn, which allows them to succeed in spite of their sometimes gloomy headspace.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Journalist Barbie

Journalist Barbie, played by Rita Arya, has a Pulitzer! © IMAGO / Everett Collection

The ever-clever Aquarius will see themselves in Journalist Barbie, a dedicated reporter who holds an important position in Barbie Land. Always dedicated to the truth, this doll, played by Rita Arya, is one of the career-driven Barbies who helps preserve Barbie Land's idyllic environment.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Allan

Allan, portrayed by Michael Cera in the movie, is one of a kind. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

There's only one Allan! Ken's best friend is the perfect representation of the sweet and sensitive Pisces. Willing to turn against his friends for the greater good, Allan is an empathetic figure who is not afraid to put others' needs before his own to help save the day.