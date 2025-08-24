KPop Demon Hunters singalong rules box office as Netflix's first theater win

Los Angeles, California - Netflix's monster animated hit KPop Demon Hunters ruled the North American box office with a special singalong movie event, raking in $18 million in a first victory in theaters for the streaming giant, industry estimates showed Sunday.

KPop Demon Hunters has given Netflix its first box office victory with a special singalong event. © IMAGO / Future Image

Netflix refuses to report ticket sales data, so the amount is based on projections from rival studios and exhibitors, but it is a huge showing for the famously cinema-averse streamer, whose film has already topped music charts and smashed viewing records.

Released in June, KPop Demon Hunters is already Netflix's most-watched animated offering.

The weekend sing-alongs at theaters in five countries were expected to draw legions of fans ready to watch the tale of a Kpop girl group that protects the world from demons with their music – and belt out the movie's catchy bangers.

"This weekend, a streaming production made for viewing at home is connecting on a level that theatrical hits rarely reach," said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

"For 48 hours, this made-for-television film is playing to sold-out audiences who are singing, dancing, dressing up, and losing themselves in the fun. That's pop entertainment at its best."

Buzzy horror film Weapons – which topped the box office for the last two weeks – will likely be the official winner again this week, given Netflix's refusal to release official figures.

The Warner Bros. movie – which tells the story of the mysterious disappearance of a group of children from the same school class – made $15.6 million from Friday to Sunday, Exhibitor Relations reported.