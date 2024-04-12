Coachella to kick off with star-studded lineup and rumored Taylor Swift appearance

Indio, California - Hordes of music fans were arriving in California's Coachella Valley for the premier arts festival that begins Friday and features headliners Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat , and Tyler, the Creator.

From l. to r.: Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, and Tyler, the Creator are headliners at the 2024 Coachella music and arts festival in Indio, California. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP, JASON KEMPIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

No Doubt – the group fronted by Gwen Stefani, which reached peak fame in the 1990s – will also reunite onstage for the first time since 2015.



And rumors are flying that none other than Taylor Swift, who is currently on break from her blockbuster, billion-dollar Eras tour, could make a surprise appearance on the festival grounds dramatically flanked by the San Jacinto Mountains.

Swift is not on the lineup, but speculation is abuzz that she could appear on stage with friend Lana Del Rey or with rock band Bleachers – which is fronted by Jack Antonoff, her longtime producer.

It would also be the perfect moment to promo her forthcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, which drops April 19.

But hopeful fan gossip aside, it's far from Coachella's buzziest year.

Ticket sales were sluggish compared to seasons past, although prices have remained in the $500 range for general admission and over $1,000 for VIP passes.

A decade ago, Coachella entries were snapped up within an hour. This year, weekend one took a month to sell out, while the second round – for which the lineup essentially remains the same – still has tickets up for grabs.

The 2024 edition follows a hard act. Last year, Bad Bunny helmed a historic year in which none of the major acts were white for the first time and where the reggaeton titan was the first Spanish-language and Latin American act ever to headline.

And another group with an insatiable fan base, K-pop group Blackpink of South Korea, was in 2023 the first top-billed Asian act.

Meanwhile, reclusive R&B artist Frank Ocean notoriously dropped out of the second weekend after his initial set was inordinately delayed over a leg injury, angering many fans.