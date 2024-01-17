Doja Cat announced as 2024 Coachella headliner in stellar line-up

Indio, California - Doja Cat is set to headline Coachella 2024 along with Lana Del Rey, and Tyler, The Creator in a stellar line-up for one of the year's biggest music festivals.

Doja Cat is set to headline Coachella 2024! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/ Doja Cat

The Paint the Town Red artist shared the news on Instagram Tuesday by posting the line-up and a palm tree emoji.

The 23rd edition of the Coachella Music Festival is set for the weekends of April 12-14 and 19-21 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Other acts scheduled for 2024 include break-out hip hop star and Doja Cat's buddy, Ice Spice, Jack Antonoff’s group Bleachers, and the Mexican singer Pesa Pluma. A reunited No Doubt with Gwen Stefani is also part of the show.

For the last two years, headliner drama has marred the festival, with Kanye West and Frank Ocean both pulling out last minute.