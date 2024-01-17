Doja Cat announced as 2024 Coachella headliner in stellar line-up
Indio, California - Doja Cat is set to headline Coachella 2024 along with Lana Del Rey, and Tyler, The Creator in a stellar line-up for one of the year's biggest music festivals.
The Paint the Town Red artist shared the news on Instagram Tuesday by posting the line-up and a palm tree emoji.
The 23rd edition of the Coachella Music Festival is set for the weekends of April 12-14 and 19-21 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
Other acts scheduled for 2024 include break-out hip hop star and Doja Cat's buddy, Ice Spice, Jack Antonoff’s group Bleachers, and the Mexican singer Pesa Pluma. A reunited No Doubt with Gwen Stefani is also part of the show.
For the last two years, headliner drama has marred the festival, with Kanye West and Frank Ocean both pulling out last minute.
Coachella 2024 will be Doja Cat's second performance at the festival
None of the 2024 headliners are new to the Coachella stage.
Lana Del Ray last graced the stage a full decade ago in 2014, when her album Born to Die was trending, as the Guardian noted. Tyler, the Creator, first appeared at Coachella as part of a collective in 2011 and has become a festival mainstay. He played solo sets in 2015 and 2018, plus multiple guest appearances.
This will be Doja Cat's second performance at the festival, after her 2022 appearance alongside Rico Nasty and Tyga.
Since then, she has made big moves, releasing her dark album Scarlet and hitting the arena circuit as a headliner with her The Scarlet Tour.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/ Doja Cat