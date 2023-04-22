Coachella 2023: Metro Boomin and Bad Bunny stun with special guests galore during weekend 2

Indio, California - To some Coachella attendees, any given star 's set is only as good as the surprise guests they bring out during it, and it's safe to say Metro Boomin and Bad Bunny have respectively met this standard at Coachella 2023.

Bad Bunny (l) and Metro Boomin (r) respectively put on killer Coachella 2023 sets during weekend two. © Collage: Michael loccisano & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As arguably one of the most well-known music festivals in the US, Coachella never fails to be a star-studded event headlined by the hottest names in the industry.

Because of this, in year's past, it's almost expected that the artists who were lucky enough to make the illustrious Coachella lineup bring out other talent during their respective sets.

Weekend one of Coachella 2023 saw many surprise guests, and weekend two seems to have kicked off no differently, as Metro Boomin once again brought out a star-studded array of surprise guests throughout his set including Offset for Bad and Boujee, The Weekend for Creepin, and Future for a performance of Mask Off.

Based on the livestream of Metro Boomin's set, the crowd was seen fully vibing along with each turn the producer and DJ provided.

But Metro Boomin wasn't the only artist that stunned their respective Coachella crowd on Friday night, as Bad Bunny blew the minds of festivalgoers attending his headlining set when he brought out rapper Arcángel and the band Grupo Frontera after honoring several Latin icons in music such as Shakira, Christina Aguilera, Camila Cabello, and Ricky Martin.

Not only that, but Bad Bunny also took the time to apologize to Harry Styles for a weekend one tweet conundrum.