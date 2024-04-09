Taylor Swift drops major lyric tease for The Tortured Poets department!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift celebrated the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse with cryptic (and celestial) lyrics from her upcoming album , The Tortured Poets Department .

Taylor Swift teased new lyrics from The Tortured Poets Department in honor of the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse on Monday. © Robyn Beck / AFP

It looks like the solar system – along with just about everything else – bows to the 34-year-old mastermind herself, as her lyric snippet was the perfect fit for Monday's rare event.

Taylor's official management account, Taylor Nation, shared the lyric snippet as an Instagram Reel before the Grammy winner posted the video to her Instagram story.

"Crowd goes wild at her fingertips / Half moonshine, full eclipse," the lyrics read.

The small tease, which was revealed through typewriter animation to fit the dark academia vibe of Taylor's newest era, left Swifties to their own devices as they attempted to figure out where the snippet came from.

The lyrics certainly connect to the Karma artist's life on the stage, which led some to suspect the lines derive from a song inspired by another woman who grappled with the pressure of the spotlight.