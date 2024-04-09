Taylor Swift drops major lyric tease for The Tortured Poets department!
New York, New York - Taylor Swift celebrated the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse with cryptic (and celestial) lyrics from her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.
It looks like the solar system – along with just about everything else – bows to the 34-year-old mastermind herself, as her lyric snippet was the perfect fit for Monday's rare event.
Taylor's official management account, Taylor Nation, shared the lyric snippet as an Instagram Reel before the Grammy winner posted the video to her Instagram story.
"Crowd goes wild at her fingertips / Half moonshine, full eclipse," the lyrics read.
The small tease, which was revealed through typewriter animation to fit the dark academia vibe of Taylor's newest era, left Swifties to their own devices as they attempted to figure out where the snippet came from.
The lyrics certainly connect to the Karma artist's life on the stage, which led some to suspect the lines derive from a song inspired by another woman who grappled with the pressure of the spotlight.
Which Tortured Poets Department song are Taylor Swift's new lyrics from?
By far the most popular theory suggests that the eclipse lyrics come from Clara Bow, a track borrowing its name from the silent film starlet who rose to fame in the 1920s.
Another hint seems to the the mention of "moonshine," which was a popular liquor during Clara's time.
Taylor's superstardom is expected to be a major theme of the album, as many have believed it played a key role in her breakup with ex Joe Alwyn – the presumed focus of The Tortured Poets Department.
The 33-year-old British actor is famously private despite his career, something that insiders have alleged led to his split from Taylor in April 2023.
Of course, fans will have to wait until the album drops to know exactly what it will entail, but anticipation is surely running higher than ever.
The Tortured Poets Department arrives on April 19.
Cover photo: Robyn Beck / AFP