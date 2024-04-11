Festival Fashion 2024: The hottest style trends to try for Coachella season!
Festival fashion is back, y'all! Coachella's coming on Friday, ushering in music festival season once more. But what to wear? Here are some of our best style predictions if you need a little inspiration this time around.
There are always going to be the music festival fashion purists who lean into the boho end of things, but over the years, there have been subtle deviations in trends from season to season.
Cowboycore is currently taking over the celebrity fashion world, and Western-inspired looks – i.e., suede, fringe, cowboy boots, and cowboy hats – are old favorites of festival-goers.
Unique takes on the trend, like Kim Kardashian's recent beachy cowgirl vibes, could mean that Coachella and other music festival fashions are about to get creative with the trendy style highlighted by Beyoncé's hit album Cowboy Carter!
Another look to watch out for is the viral no-pants trend that gained popularity after Taylor Swift's thorough demonstration via her costumes on The Eras Tour.
Which fashion trends will dominate 2024 music festivals?
Lastly, festival fits are no stranger to mesh and fishnet – but chainmail might just be coming to the table as well!
This trend has been all over runways and celeb red carpets, so it wouldn't be surprising to see it making the rounds of the festival circuit.
Will you be rocking any of these styles for music festival season?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@meganfox & @beyonce, JOHN MEDINA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP