Festival Fashion 2024: The hottest style trends to try for Coachella season!

Festival fashion is back, y'all! Coachella's coming on Friday, ushering in music festival season once more. But what to wear? Here are some of our best style predictions if you need a little inspiration this time around.

There are always going to be the music festival fashion purists who lean into the boho end of things, but over the years, there have been subtle deviations in trends from season to season.

Cowboycore is currently taking over the celebrity fashion world, and Western-inspired looks – i.e., suede, fringe, cowboy boots, and cowboy hats – are old favorites of festival-goers.

Unique takes on the trend, like Kim Kardashian's recent beachy cowgirl vibes, could mean that Coachella and other music festival fashions are about to get creative with the trendy style highlighted by Beyoncé's hit album Cowboy Carter!

Another look to watch out for is the viral no-pants trend that gained popularity after Taylor Swift's thorough demonstration via her costumes on The Eras Tour.