Gov Ball 2026: Lorde, A$AP Rocky, and JENNIE lead can't-miss NYC music fest lineup!

Queens, New York - The Governors Ball music festival is bringing some of today's hottest artists back to Queens in 2026, with Lorde, A$AP Rocky, and Stray Kids among this year's headliners.

(From l. to r.) JENNIE, A$AP Rocky, and Lorde are all heading to Queens as top-billed performers at the 2026 Governors Ball. © Collage: Frazer Harrison & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, IMAGO / Capital Pictures

Let's run it back!

On Tuesday, the annual festival unveiled its star-studded lineup for Gov Ball 2026, which will take over Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 5-7.

Friday night welcomes headliners Lorde and Baby Keem, with KATSEYE, Pierce the Veil, King Princess, Audrey Hobert, The Dare, The Beths, and more also hitting the stage.

The top-billed performers on Saturday are K-pop sensation Stray Kids and R&B star Kali Uchis. Other Day 2 artists include Blood Orange, Major Lazer, Wet Leg, Del Water Gap, and Spacey Jane.

Wrapping things up on Sunday are headlining stars A$AP Rocky and JENNIE, along with Dominic Fike, Japanese Breakfast, Holly Humberstone, Clipse, Rachel Chinouriri, and more taking the stage during the day.

Fans can sign up at govball.com to access Thursday's presale, which kicks off at 10 AM ET. The first hour of the presale guarantees the lowest-price tickets, while the general onsale – beginning at 11 AM ET – will see a price increase.