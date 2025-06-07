Gov Ball 2025 Day 1: Benson Boone, T-Pain, Tyla, and more stars rock New York City!

New York, New York - New York 's favorite music festival is back in full swing, and TAG24 NEWS was live on the ground! Here's an inside look at Friday's Day 1 of Governors Ball.

(From l. to r.) Benson Boone, T-Pain, Tyla, and more rocked out at Day 1 of Governors Ball in New York City! © Collage: TAG24 / Steffi Feldman

The pink furry trees and giant sunglass-clad Statue of Liberty head were out and proud as floods of excited concert-goers flocked to see their favorite singers, rappers, and more in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The highlights of the day were acts like Tyla, Tyler, the Creator, T-Pain, The Beaches, and Benson Boone!

Tyla brought her killer attitude and some slick dance moves along with her angelic singing voice.

She was also super stylish with on-trend Daisy Duke jean shorts, and her sky-high curls billowing in the wind and giving serious goddess energy.

Meanwhile, T-Pain covered his countless global hits – plus a surprise sing-along cover of Journey's Don't Stop Believing. (He's gone mad with power, and we are here for it.)

T-Pain showed up in a full suit with a top hat and did a hilarious running bit, jokingly ranting about how the "Governors Ball" (in actuality named for the previous venue, Governors Island) didn't have the governor and didn't seem to be a fancy dress ball after all!

Then Tyler, The Creator – one of the two top headliners along with Benson Boone – rocked the house down as his screaming fans took in the talented performer's chart-topping bops and crazy cool nighttime stage effects.