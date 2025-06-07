Gov Ball 2025 Day 1: Benson Boone, T-Pain, Tyla, and more stars rock New York City!
New York, New York - New York's favorite music festival is back in full swing, and TAG24 NEWS was live on the ground! Here's an inside look at Friday's Day 1 of Governors Ball.
The pink furry trees and giant sunglass-clad Statue of Liberty head were out and proud as floods of excited concert-goers flocked to see their favorite singers, rappers, and more in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
The highlights of the day were acts like Tyla, Tyler, the Creator, T-Pain, The Beaches, and Benson Boone!
Tyla brought her killer attitude and some slick dance moves along with her angelic singing voice.
She was also super stylish with on-trend Daisy Duke jean shorts, and her sky-high curls billowing in the wind and giving serious goddess energy.
Meanwhile, T-Pain covered his countless global hits – plus a surprise sing-along cover of Journey's Don't Stop Believing. (He's gone mad with power, and we are here for it.)
T-Pain showed up in a full suit with a top hat and did a hilarious running bit, jokingly ranting about how the "Governors Ball" (in actuality named for the previous venue, Governors Island) didn't have the governor and didn't seem to be a fancy dress ball after all!
Then Tyler, The Creator – one of the two top headliners along with Benson Boone – rocked the house down as his screaming fans took in the talented performer's chart-topping bops and crazy cool nighttime stage effects.
Benson Boone brings his signature flips to Gov Ball
Besides Tyler, the other big act of the day was Benson Boone. He was clearly channelling Freddy Mercury in his outfit and facial hair choices as well as his iconic Queen-inspired dance moves.
Of course, the soulful singer went all out and did an impressive number of acrobatic flips for the joyful crowd. Believe it or not, he flipped off a piano, steps, and even into the crowd from the stage. How does he do that?!
With a sweet drone send-off emblazoned into the sky next to the Unisphere, Gov Ball Day 1 came to an exhaustingly glorious end.
Check back soon for the skinny on Saturday's Day 2 – helmed by pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo – and be sure to follow along with TAG24 NEWS' live social media coverage all weekend!
