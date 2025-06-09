Gov Ball 2025 Day 3: Hozier delivers powerful finale as Clairo, Raye, and more close out the festival
New York, New York - The 2025 Governors Ball music festival went out with a bang on Sunday as Hozier, Clairo, Raye, and more stars hit the stage, with TAG24 NEWS live on the scene.
Among Sunday's performers was Grammy nominee Raye, who thrilled the crowd with her smash-hit Escapism during her afternoon set.
The Japanese House hit the Kiehl's stage for a performance of tracks like Boyhood and Sunshine Baby, after which Royel Otis got the crowd on their feet at the GovBallNYC stage.
The indie pop duo thrilled fans with a performance of their hit Oysters In My Pocket, as well as live renditions of their viral covers of The Cranberries' Linger and Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Murder on the Dancefloor.
Indie darling Clairo drew an impressive crowd at the Kiehl's stage with a lush performance of her recent hits like Juna and Sexy to Someone before fans went wild for Bags and her finale track, Sofia.
Mt. Joy welcomed special guest Gigi Perez to the stage during their early-evening set, taking the chance to sing their new collaboration, In The Middle. Glass Animals, meanwhile, got the fest buzzing with a performance capped off by their viral hit Heat Waves.
The evening came to a close with an after-dark set by headliner Hozier, who powered through a cold to deliver a passionate and poignant performance on the main stage.
Hozier condemns imperialism in passionate finale performance
Hozier played hits from across his discography, including Too Sweet, Cherry Wine, Someone New, Would That I, and Francesca.
While singing Eat Your Young, the Irish musician drew attention to the staggering rates of displacement and death due to violence and conflict before the screen switched to the similarly staggering amount of money spent globally on militaries.
It was at this point that Hozier took a moment to deliver a speech against oppression, imperialism, and discrimination, encouraging the crowd to "say no to the types of imperialism that lead to the cycles of violence that we're seeing at the moment."
"The mentality of imperialism that would look at another person's homeland and say that's real estate for my f**king ruling class is the same imperialism that would squeeze you dry, squeeze the life out of you here at home, squeeze workers for everything that they're worth," he said.
The 35-year-old then directly condemned racism, antisemitism, xenophobia, and islamophobia before heading into a performance of Nina Cried Power, which featured the names of activists and trailblazers listed on the screens above the stage.
Cover photo: Collage: TAG24 / Kelly Christ