Gov Ball 2025 Day 3: Hozier delivers powerful finale as Clairo, Raye, and more close out the festival

New York, New York - The 2025 Governors Ball music festival went out with a bang on Sunday as Hozier, Clairo, Raye, and more stars hit the stage, with TAG24 NEWS live on the scene.

(From l. to r.) The Japanese House, Raye, and Clairo were among the buzziest performers on the final day of Gov Ball 2025. © Collage: TAG24 / Kelly Christ

Among Sunday's performers was Grammy nominee Raye, who thrilled the crowd with her smash-hit Escapism during her afternoon set.

The Japanese House hit the Kiehl's stage for a performance of tracks like Boyhood and Sunshine Baby, after which Royel Otis got the crowd on their feet at the GovBallNYC stage.

The indie pop duo thrilled fans with a performance of their hit Oysters In My Pocket, as well as live renditions of their viral covers of The Cranberries' Linger and Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Murder on the Dancefloor.

Indie darling Clairo drew an impressive crowd at the Kiehl's stage with a lush performance of her recent hits like Juna and Sexy to Someone before fans went wild for Bags and her finale track, Sofia.

Mt. Joy welcomed special guest Gigi Perez to the stage during their early-evening set, taking the chance to sing their new collaboration, In The Middle. Glass Animals, meanwhile, got the fest buzzing with a performance capped off by their viral hit Heat Waves.

The evening came to a close with an after-dark set by headliner Hozier, who powered through a cold to deliver a passionate and poignant performance on the main stage.