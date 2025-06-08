Gov Ball 2025 Day 2: Olivia Rodrigo, Conan Gray, and more take over New York City!

New York, New York - The Governors Ball music festival got off to a rocky start on Saturday, but the magic of bestie pop sensations Conan Gray and Olivia Rodrigo saved the day for Day 2 of the beloved New York event!

The Governors Ball music festival got off to a rocky start on Saturday, but the magic of bestie pop sensations Conan Gray (c.) and Olivia Rodrigo (l, r) saved the day for Day 2 of the beloved New York event! © Collage: TAG24 / Steffi Feldman

Due to a weather delay, the doors didn't open until around 4:30 PM ET – a fact that had concertgoers grumbling.

After all, people flew in from all over the country for this, and the festival ended up cutting half of their lineup!

According to Gov Ball staff, a lightning warning had organizers worried due to the open-air stages and large, high-up electrical equipment.

The result was a line to enter that stretched all the way around the Queens Museum in Corona Park and down to the highway.

A few hours in line later, and voilà! Gov Ball Day 2 had finally begun.

Unfortunately, a big act of the day – Marina – was missed by many, the tune of hits like Bubblegum Bitch floating over the fence to the gridlocked entrance line. So close, yet so far! Poor Marina just had an album drop, so give Princess of Power a listen if you get the chance.

Then there was actor Dylan Minnette's band, Wallows, serving up indie rock heartthrob with a wannabe Kurt Cobain flavor.

Capping off the night, in between a short downpour, came precious pop baby angel Conan Gray in a sailor suit (!) and adorable on-theme set pieces galore. He shouted out his best friend Olivia Rodrigo, asking fans to cheer super loud for her when she came to the same stage right after him!