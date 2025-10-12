Prince Andrew back in spotlight after latest Jeffrey Epstein revelations

London, UK - Prince Andrew, King Charles III's brother, told Jeffrey Epstein "we are in this together" in an email three months after he said he had stopped contact with the pedophile financier, according to British reports.

Prince Andrew (r.) maintained contact with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein long after he claimed to have ended their relationship, newly released emails revealed. © Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & ZUMA Press Wire

The Sun On Sunday and Mail On Sunday report the email was sent on February 28, 2011 – the day after the well-known photograph of the Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre was published.

Andrew told BBC that he broke off his friendship with Epstein in December 2010.

According to the papers, the royal wrote in the message: "I'm just as concerned for you! Don't worry about me!"

"It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it."

"Otherwise keep in close touch and we'll play some more soon!!!!"

He reportedly signed off with "A, HRH The Duke of York, KG."

Andrew stepped away from his public role in 2019 amid the outrage over his friendship with convicted sex offender Epstein.

He later paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Giuffre, who was trafficked by Epstein as a teenager and who Andrew claimed never to have met.

Giuffre took her own life in April.