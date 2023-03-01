Prince Harry and Meghan Markle evicted from Frogmore Cottage in a shocking replacement

Windsor, UK - Tensions in the royal family appear to have boiled over as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been evicted from Frogmore Cottage with a shocking replacement!

In a shocking move, Prince Harry (r) and Meghan Markle have been asked to leave Frogmore Cottage, with Prince Andrew (l) being offered the residence. © Collage: Daniel LEAL & Oli SCARFF / AFP

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been under intense scrutiny after they made numerous allegations against the royal family in their Netflix series Harry & Meghan and in the Duke's memoir, Spare.

It seems that the damaging claims have led King Charles to take action against the couple, as The Sun reports that the royal couple has been asked to leave their Windsor residence at the request of the new monarch.

The tabloid claims that the move was made days after Harry's bombshell memoir hit bookstores.

Meghan and Harry moved to Frogmore shortly before the birth of their first child, but they have primarily resided in California after they stepped down from their positions as working royals in 2020.

In a shocking replacement, the disgraced Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has been offered Frogmore Cottage after their eviction.

The 63-year-old son of the late Queen Elizabeth II was stripped of his royal and military titles after he was accused of sexually assaulting a minor who was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein.

Per People, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan has now confirmed that the couple has indeed been "requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."