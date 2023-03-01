Prince Harry and Meghan Markle evicted from Frogmore Cottage in a shocking replacement
Windsor, UK - Tensions in the royal family appear to have boiled over as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been evicted from Frogmore Cottage with a shocking replacement!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been under intense scrutiny after they made numerous allegations against the royal family in their Netflix series Harry & Meghan and in the Duke's memoir, Spare.
It seems that the damaging claims have led King Charles to take action against the couple, as The Sun reports that the royal couple has been asked to leave their Windsor residence at the request of the new monarch.
The tabloid claims that the move was made days after Harry's bombshell memoir hit bookstores.
Meghan and Harry moved to Frogmore shortly before the birth of their first child, but they have primarily resided in California after they stepped down from their positions as working royals in 2020.
In a shocking replacement, the disgraced Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has been offered Frogmore Cottage after their eviction.
The 63-year-old son of the late Queen Elizabeth II was stripped of his royal and military titles after he was accused of sexually assaulting a minor who was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein.
Per People, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan has now confirmed that the couple has indeed been "requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."
Prince Andrew offered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's residence after eviction
The Sun reports that Andrew is "resisting" the move, as the cottage is much smaller than the Royal Lodge mansion he currently resides in.
However, his sexual assault case reportedly led King Charles to cut financial support, making him unable to afford his residence any longer.
The Sun's story also argued that the move is a clear indication that Harry and Meghan are not likely to receive an invitation to participate in the King's upcoming coronation.
The exit request will require the Sussexes to ship the rest of their belongings to the US.
The replacement has caused a stir online, considering Andrew's concerning criminal past.
"Frogmore Cottage is now Prince Andrew’s residence, I would suggest a more secure residence with lots of bars would be more appropriate," one Twitter user said.
Per The Sun, the Sussexes have not been offered another UK residence following the exit request.
Cover photo: Collage: Daniel LEAL & Oli SCARFF / AFP