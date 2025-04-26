Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre takes own life in Australia, family says

Neergabby, Australia - Virginia Giuffre, who accused disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein and Britain's Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, has taken her own life at her home in Australia, her family said Saturday.

Virginia Giuffre (r.) speaks at a news conference following an August 2019 hearing in which Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims made statements in Manhattan Federal Court. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Giuffre, a US and Australian citizen, was 41.

"It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia," the family said in statement provided to AFP by her agent.

"She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking."

Giuffre had accused Epstein of using her as a sex slave, and said she had sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 – a minor under US law – after meeting him through the American billionaire.

In 2019, Epstein took his own life in a New York City jail cell, while awaiting his own trial for sex crimes.

Prince Andrew repeatedly denied her allegation of sexual assault and avoided trial by paying a multimillion-dollar settlement. As part of the deal, he reportedly gave money to a charity for sex-trafficking victims.

"There are no words that can express the grave loss we feel today with the passing of our sweet Virginia," Giuffre's family said, remembering her "incredible courage and loving spirit."

"In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels."

Western Australia police, who do not confirm identities in such cases, said emergency services gave first aid after being alerted Friday night that a 41-year-woman had been found unresponsive at a home in Neergabby, north of Perth.

"Sadly, the 41-year-old woman was declared deceased at the scene," they said in a statement.