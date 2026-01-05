Prince Harry makes final call on Sentebale charity after dramatic scandal
Montecito, California - Prince Harry has made the final call on his charity foundation Sentebale after he withdrew from the organization he co-founded last March.
As reported by People, Harry will not be returning to the charity he co-founded almost 20 years ago.
Sources said that any prospect of the 41-year-old British royal getting involved again has "completely extinguished" and that the organization was "too tarnished" after months of public disputes, resignations, and massive job cuts.
A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed the final decision a few days ago.
Harry's resignation was first triggered by serious allegations from the then-chairman, Dr. Sophie Chandauka (47), who had accused the prince of abuse of power, bullying, sexism, and racism – claims that Harry rejected.
However, the youngest son of King Charles wasn't the only one who stepped down – since then, the charity has been in a funding crisis.
In August, the UK's charity watchdog cleared Harry of any wrongdoing, but the scandal has done considerable damage to the organization's image.
Prince Harry's Sentebale charity suffers severe blow
The situation escalated further over the course of the year: numerous employees in several countries were dismissed, with one in five staff members in Botswana reportedly affected, and almost the entire team in London.
Insiders report that the organization's head office has been "effectively mothballed" – but Sentebale denies this.
Even if Harry does not return to the organization and thus ends one of his longest-standing charitable connections, it is hoped that numerous people can continue to be helped despite the difficult financial situation.
Cover photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa