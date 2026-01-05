Prince Harry makes final call on Sentebale charity after dramatic scandal

Montecito, California - Prince Harry has made the final call on his charity foundation Sentebale after he withdrew from the organization he co-founded last March.

Prince Harry will not be returning to Sentebale, the charity he co-founded nearly 20 years ago. © Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

As reported by People, Harry will not be returning to the charity he co-founded almost 20 years ago.

Sources said that any prospect of the 41-year-old British royal getting involved again has "completely extinguished" and that the organization was "too tarnished" after months of public disputes, resignations, and massive job cuts.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed the final decision a few days ago.

Harry's resignation was first triggered by serious allegations from the then-chairman, Dr. Sophie Chandauka (47), who had accused the prince of abuse of power, bullying, sexism, and racism – claims that Harry rejected.

However, the youngest son of King Charles wasn't the only one who stepped down – since then, the charity has been in a funding crisis.

In August, the UK's charity watchdog cleared Harry of any wrongdoing, but the scandal has done considerable damage to the organization's image.