Prince Harry left "utterly devastated" over Sentebale charity scandal

Montecito, California - A few months ago, Prince Harry had to withdraw from the charity he co-founded, the Sentebale Foundation. Now, the royal is reportedly "devastated" that he can no longer work there.

Prince Harry is reportedly "devastated" that he cannot work with the charity he co-founded after a publicized dispute with its current chair. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

An insider told Page Six this week that there is "no way in hell" the 40-year-old would work with Sentebale again – at least not with Sophia Chandauka still holding the reins.

Harry is said to be "utterly devastated" by the turn of events, calling the situation a "hostile takeover" of his "life's work."

Nevertheless, he wants to continue the mission of his former charity.

"While we don't recognize the source of these quotes, it would be accurate to say that the Duke is, of course, deeply upset by this entire ordeal," a spokesperson for Harry said.

"He remains absolutely committed to continuing the work he began 19 years ago – that being to support the children of Lesotho and Botswana living with HIV/AIDS and struggling with mental health issues."

The youngest son of King Charles III withdrew from the charity in March amid accusations of bullying and racism made against him by Chandauka.