Prince Harry fires back at "blatant lies" as Sentebale charity scandal escalates

London, UK - Prince Harry on Thursday hit out at "blatant lies" over Sentebale, the African organization he co-founded, and said he believed a charity watchdog probe would "unveil the truth" of why he had to resign as a patron.

Sentebale has been at the center of an explosive boardroom row that escalated over the weekend when its chairperson, Sophie Chandauka, publicly accused Harry of "bullying" and being involved in a "cover-up".

Days earlier, Harry and co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho announced they were resigning from the charity they established in 2006 after the trustees quit when Chandauka refused a demand to step down.

Harry launched the charity in honor of his mother, Princess Diana, to help young people with HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and later Botswana.

"What has transpired over the last week has been heartbreaking to witness, especially when such blatant lies hurt those who have invested decades in this shared goal," he said in a statement.

"On behalf of the former trustees and patrons, we share in the relief that the Charity Commission confirmed they will be conducting a robust inquiry," he said.

"We fully expect it will unveil the truth that collectively forced us to resign," he added.

The Charity Commission said it informed Sentebale on Wednesday that it had "opened a regulatory compliance case" following "concerns raised".

The watchdog said it would be examining whether the charity's current and former trustees had "fulfilled their duties and responsibilities under charity law".