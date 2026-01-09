Will Prince Harry see King Charles when he returns to the UK this month?
London, UK - Will 2026 be the year Prince Harry finally reunites with the royal family?
This month, the 41-year-old will travel to his former home in the UK to appear in court.
Harry has sued several British newspapers in the past, and the trial against Associated Newspapers is set to begin in a few weeks, according to People.
But the Duke of Sussex was not the only one to take the newspaper to court for allegedly illegally collecting information – singer Elton John (78) and actor Elizabeth Hurley (60) were among those who joined the lawsuit.
After the start of the trial, Harry will stay in London for a few days – enough time for a possible reunion with his father, King Charles?
Just a few months ago, the 77-year-old monarch and his son met up for the first time in more than 18 months of radio silence, marking a major step towards a possible reunion.
Prince Harry will reportedly regain his security protection in the UK
Since Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and their children moved to the US six years ago, the Sussexes' relationship with the royals has been strained.
The tension stemmed in part from accusations made against the royals in their Netflix docuseries, public interviews, and Harry's memoir, Spare.
But Harry has made it clear he would love to reconcile with his family.
Whether a reunion will actually take place this month remains to be seen.
Some insiders believe a meeting is a distinct possibility, but others rule it out, as the monarch is staying out of ongoing legal proceedings – but the renewed rapprochement could certainly point to a meeting.
The news that Harry is very likely to regain his police protection in the UK is also a promising indication of an upcoming reunion.
He and Meghan had lost their security detail when they stepped down from their royal duties, and after an extensive legal fight for the Duke, they are expected to receive the taxpayer-funded protection once again.
Cover photo: Collage: Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP & Suzanne Plunkett / POOL / AFP