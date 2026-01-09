Will Prince Harry see King Charles when he returns to the UK this month?

London, UK - Will 2026 be the year Prince Harry finally reunites with the royal family?

Prince Harry (r.) is set to the UK later this month, but will he see his father, King Charles, while he's there? © Collage: Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP & Suzanne Plunkett / POOL / AFP

This month, the 41-year-old will travel to his former home in the UK to appear in court.

Harry has sued several British newspapers in the past, and the trial against Associated Newspapers is set to begin in a few weeks, according to People.

But the Duke of Sussex was not the only one to take the newspaper to court for allegedly illegally collecting information – singer Elton John (78) and actor Elizabeth Hurley (60) were among those who joined the lawsuit.

After the start of the trial, Harry will stay in London for a few days – enough time for a possible reunion with his father, King Charles?

Just a few months ago, the 77-year-old monarch and his son met up for the first time in more than 18 months of radio silence, marking a major step towards a possible reunion.