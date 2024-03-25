Golden Globes scores major TV deal after rough patch

Los Angeles, California - The Golden Globes has inked a five-year broadcast deal with a TV network, organizers said Monday, after a troubled few years for the awards show.

The Golden Globes has scored a five-year deal with CBS and Paramount+ amid attempts to rehab its image following recent scandals. © Robyn Beck / AFP

A new deal will see the gala – a major staging post for movies on the way to the Oscars – airing on CBS and live-streamed on Paramount+ starting next year.

The agreement solidifies a turnaround for the annual Tinseltown gathering, which was taken off the air entirely in 2022 after long-simmering rumors of corruption and scandal burst into the open.

CBS carried this year's Globes, reportedly at a steeply discounted rate, which earned relatively respectable viewing figures despite a flailing host who was panned for crude jokes.

"We're so proud to continue to call CBS our home for the Golden Globes," said Jay Penske, Chairman and CEO of Penske Media and Dick Clark Productions, which took over the show from the scandal-plagued Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

"CBS stepped up for the Globes during a very challenging time, and inherently understood its value while having the foresight, imagination, and conviction to bring this iconic show to its many platforms."

The Globes – which sees awards handed out for both television and film – have worked to rehabilitate their image under new ownership led by billionaire Todd Boehly.