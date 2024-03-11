2024 Oscars: Oppenheimer sweeps up in star-studded night

Los Angeles, California - Oppenheimer swept the board on Sunday at the Oscars , Hollywood's biggest night of the year, with seven awards including best picture and best director, crowning a triumphant year for filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

Christopher Nolan (l.) poses with the Oscar for Best Picture and Best Director for Oppenheimer, and Cillian Murphy with the Oscar for Best Actor, at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. © Collage: REUTERS

Nolan's masterful drama about the father of the atomic bomb, half of last summer's massive "Barbenheimer" phenomenon, also bagged acting prizes for lead Cillian Murphy and supporting actor Robert Downey Jr.



Nolan – a British-American filmmaker hailed as a generational talent – said that film as an art form still has room to grow.

"Movies are just a little bit over 100 years old. I mean, imagine being there 100 years into painting or theater," he told the audience at the Dolby Theatre.

"We don't know where this incredible journey is going from here. But to know that you think that I'm a meaningful part of it means the world to me."

The haul was not quite complete – Oppenheimer was nominated for 13 prizes, but with seven statuettes on the night it is still one of the most awarded films in Oscar history.

Robert Downey Jr. was recognized for his stellar performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer's political nemesis Lewis Strauss.

"I would like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order," Downey said after accepting the statuette.

Downey, who had been the butt of a joke by host Jimmy Kimmel about his well-documented drug problems, lavished thanks on his wife Susan for her support.

"She found me a snarling rescue pet and loved me back to life," he said.

Nolan's cerebral take on the man he has called "the most important person who ever lived" also snapped up prizes for editing, cinematography, and best original score.

"We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb. And for better or for worse, we're all living in Oppenheimer's world so I would really like to dedicate this to the peacemakers, everywhere," Murphy said as he accepted his award.