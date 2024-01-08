Taylor Swift goes viral for cold reaction to shady Golden Globes joke
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift was not impressed by the Golden Globes' shady joke about her recent NFL appearances – and she wasn't afraid to show it.
The 81st Golden Globes got off to a rocky start on Sunday as host Jo Koy's monologue hit a wrong note with many A-list attendees.
The 34-year-old pop star, whose nominated concert film lost the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award to Barbie, was one of the targets in Koy's opening.
"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL?" the 52-year-old comedian asked. "At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."
The line largely fell flat with the crowd, and Taylor made her feelings clear with a cold look and a quick sip of her drink when the camera cut to her.
Speaking with ET after the show, Koy said the reaction was "cute" and defended himself by adding, "I was just saying it's less cutaways, that's all."
Taylor has received some criticism for the way in which networks have covered her appearances at boyfriend Travis Kelce's NFL games, but the Grammy winner has made it clear she's not wasting any time worrying about it.
Taylor Swift shakes off criticism of her NFL appearances
"I'm just there to support Travis," Taylor told TIME Magazine last month. "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."
After Taylor and Travis' relationship was first confirmed through her appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September, the NFL dove headfirst into capitalizing on the increased attention – a move that the 34-year-old tight end himself even criticized.
While the Cruel Summer singer has continued to attend games amid her break from The Eras Tour, networks have reduced their cutaways to Taylor, now primarily showing her only after a big play by Travis.
Cover photo: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP