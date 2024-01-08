Taylor Swift goes viral for cold reaction to shady Golden Globes joke

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift was not impressed by the Golden Globes' shady joke about her recent NFL appearances – and she wasn't afraid to show it.

Taylor Swift did not hold back her disappointment in a shady joke aimed at her during Sunday's Golden Globes. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

The 81st Golden Globes got off to a rocky start on Sunday as host Jo Koy's monologue hit a wrong note with many A-list attendees.

The 34-year-old pop star, whose nominated concert film lost the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award to Barbie, was one of the targets in Koy's opening.

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL?" the 52-year-old comedian asked. "At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."

The line largely fell flat with the crowd, and Taylor made her feelings clear with a cold look and a quick sip of her drink when the camera cut to her.

Speaking with ET after the show, Koy said the reaction was "cute" and defended himself by adding, "I was just saying it's less cutaways, that's all."

Taylor has received some criticism for the way in which networks have covered her appearances at boyfriend Travis Kelce's NFL games, but the Grammy winner has made it clear she's not wasting any time worrying about it.