The most-anticipated book releases of Spring 2023

By Kelly Christ

Spring is officially upon us, and there's no better time to pick up a good book!

Spring is officially upon us, and there's no better time to pick up a good book!

Spring 2023 is packed with several exciting book releases! 2023 has already proven itself to be quite the year of exciting book releases. From royal memoirs to high fantasy sagas, there's no shortage of options for readers this year. As for the springtime releases, book lovers have plenty of thrilling new reads to check out, with several new releases from popular authors that simply can't be missed.

Get ready to make some room on your bookshelf for the hottest reads of the season!

The Only Survivors by Megan Miranda (April 11)

Megan Miranda is known for her previous mystery novels All the Missing Girls and The Perfect Stranger. © Screenshot/Instagram/@libraryofbookish As for the season's most anticipated thrillers, Megan Miranda is back with The Only Survivors, a chilling mystery that follows a group of old classmates who reunite on the anniversary of a tragic crash that left several students and teachers dead. Of the nine students who survived, one took their own life a year after the accident, and the rest pledged to reunite every year to honor the victims. But this year, things grow more and more suspicious, and after one of the survivors disappears, new questions emerge about the decade-old tragedy. Olivia Dunne Student-Athlete Day: LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne paves the way for female athletes The Only Survivors hits bookstores on April 11.

Happy Place by Emily Henry (April 25)

Emily Henry will drop a new romance novel, Happy Place, this April. © screenshot/Instagram/@bookshelvesandbunnies If you're a fan of contemporary romances, the name Emily Henry probably rings a bell. With her acclaimed novels Book Lovers and People We Meet on Vacation, Henry has quickly become a staple of the genre, and she's back with what is sure to be the hottest beach read of the summer! Happy Place tells the story of Harriet and Wyn, the seemingly perfect couple within a tight-knit college friend group who have unexpectedly broken up. With their annual vacation with the friend group on the horizon, Harriet and Wyn decide to keep their split a secret so as not to bring down their friends on the trip. But as the exes continue to keep up the facade, they learn more about their true feelings than ever before. Happy Place comes out on April 25.

In the Lives of Puppets by T.J. Klune

In the Lives of Puppets, a new sci-fi/fantasy novel from T.J. Klune, will hit bookstores on April 25. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kala__reads The House in the Cerulean Sea author T.J. Klune is back with another eccentric fantasy with In the Lives of Puppets. Klune's latest work is set in a peculiar little house in the midst of the forest where three robots and one human named Victor reside. When Victor repairs an old robot to join the group, a dark truth is revealed about the machines living in his home - they used to hunt humans. As robots from the past seek them out, Victor's android family is forced to go on the run, making for an epic, sci-fi adventure of a read. In the Lives of Puppets will be released on April 25.

The Guest by Emma Cline (May 9)

The Guest is written by Emma Cline, who is best known for her 2016 novel The Girls. © Screenshot/Instagram/@vintagebooks The latest release from Emma Cline, known for her acclaimed novel The Girls, will be the perfect read as spring gives way to summer. The Guest is set on Long Island's East End, following a 22-year-old woman named Alex who finds herself exiled from her social circle after the man she's been dating ends things abruptly. In a desperate attempt to find her place, Alex ends up on a destructive journey through the languid final days of summer. The Guest will be released on May 16.

Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune (May 2)

Carley Fortune is best known for her romance novel Every Summer After. © Screenshot/Instagram/@carleyfortune Another new romance from a BookTok-favorite author is Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune. Fortune, the bestselling author of Every Summer After, is back with another moving love story. Meet Me at the Lake follows a woman named Fern, a 32-year-old who runs her mother's lakeside resort. Fern is still hopelessly stuck on Will, a man with whom she had a chance encounter in her 20s and hasn't been able to forget. After failing to follow through with his promise to meet up with her a year after their first meeting, Will arrives at the lake - a decade late. With her life turned upside down, Fern must reconcile what she thought she wanted and what is truly meant for her. Meet Me at the Lake arrives on May 2.

Yellowface by R.F. Kuang (May 16)

R.F. Kuang explores the persistent issues of racism and a lack of diversity in the publishing industry in Yellowface. © screenshot/Twitter/@rednewsom Fresh off of her BookTok-approved fantasy novel Babel, R.F. Kuang is back with her newest release, Yellowface. Kuang's new novel is set in the competitive world of book publishing, telling a first-person narrative of a white woman named June who is stuck in the shadow of her Asian-American colleague, Athena. After Athena tragically dies in a freak accident, June adopts Athena's final manuscript about Chinese laborers during World War I as her own. As June finds success in stealing Athena's work, Yellowface dives deep into the racial biases and patterns of cultural appropriation apparent in the publishing world in a poignant and vital way. Yellowface hits bookstores on May 16.