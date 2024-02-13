Valentine's Day date ideas: Most romantic bookstores in New York City

For bookworms in love, there's no better way to spend Valentine's Day than at a cozy bookstore, and these New York City spots are more romantic than most!

By Kelly Christ

New York City boasts several charming bookstores that are the perfect spot for bookworms in love this Valentine's Day. © TAG24/Kelly Christ Valentine's Day date plans may be most commonly associated with a lavish dinner or a special night on the town, but for the more introverted lovebirds, a trip to the bookstore may be the perfect fit. The Big Apple, known for its many charming bookshops, just might be the best spot to find a unique and romantic location for the celebration. So, if you're looking to fall head over heels with your partner and a new book, these NYC bookshops are the most swoon-worthy date spots for all the literary lovers out there.

The Ripped Bodice (Brooklyn)

The Ripped Bodice sells almost exclusively romance novels, with all other titles featured in a single section. © TAG24/Kelly Christ This Valentine's Day, it doesn't get much more romantic than The Ripped Bodice in Brooklyn! The independent bookstore first opened in Los Angeles in 2016 before adding another location in New York last year. The Ripped Bodice almost exclusively sells romance novels, featuring sections dedicated to the various subgenres within the category, including fantasy, contemporary, LGBTQ+ stories, and more. Adding to the magic is the shop's stunning floral decor, making this a must-see for romance readers all year round, but especially on Valentine's Day!

Book Club (East Village)

Book Club is a café by day, a wine bar by night, and a bookstore always! © Screenshot/Instagram/bookclubbar For couples looking to visit a more intimate venue this Valentine's, Book Club in the East Village is the perfect fit. The store features shelves filled with interesting titles from all genres, paired with a bar serving wine, beer, and more concoctions to make the outing a proper date night! The spot also features a cozy outdoor space to enjoy a quiet moment outside of the bustle of the store. If you're looking for a more intimate space that still holds all of the usual charm and excitement of a bookshop, Book Club is perfect for your Valentine's Day festivities.

Bibliotheque (SoHo)

Bibliotheque is a recently-opened bookstore that features an extensive wine collection, making it perfect for date night! © Screenshot/Instagram/bibliothequenyc Another bookstore/café/wine bar crossover is Bibliotheque, located in SoHo. This trendy new spot is ideal for couples looking for something closer to a proper date night, as its extensive wine collection and no-laptops after 5 PM policy help transform this bookshop into an intimate evening space. Bibliotheque offers reservations for table service, allowing you to taste some wine and enjoy a delectable assortment of cheese boards between the bookstacks. In honor of Valentine's Day, the shop is offering a special deal for customers who purchase win from the "Romance" section, awarding them 50% off any book in the store (excluding rare books).