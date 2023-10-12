NYCC 2023 exclusive: David Levithan discusses the importance of YA literature amid rising book bans

New York, New York - Acclaimed author David Levithan spoke exclusively with TAG24 News ahead of his appearance at New York Comic Con to discuss the future of young adult (YA) books , the importance of queer representation in the genre, and the defiant power of literature in an age of increasing book bans.

David Levithan spoke with TAG24 News about the vital importance of representation in YA literature ahead of his appearance at New York Comic Con. © Collage: Courtesy of Random House Children's Books

In an exclusive interview with TAG24, Levithan spoke about how the landscape of YA literature, especially when it comes to stories centered around LGBTQ+ characters, has greatly evolved since he first began writing.

Levithan's award-winning novel Boy Meets Boy was first published in 2003, and it was a trailblazing example of queer representation in an era of scarcity for the genre. Living in the "Heartstopper world" of today, Levithan's novels are, thankfully, no longer such a novelty, but they continue to hit home with many young readers.

"I think a lot has changed in twenty years!" Levithan said. "It's amazing that [Boy Meets Boy] still resonates with teen readers as a hopeful queer romance. What I don't hear as often now is that it's the first queer book they've ever encountered. I heard that a lot in 2003."

Levithan said that, at the time, he hoped to fill the void of queer representation, especially within YA. "I was very conscious of the fact that I wanted to tell stories that weren't yet on the shelf," he said of his early work.

Now, Levithan noted that the rising representation has shifted his focus, saying, "Now there are plenty on the shelf, so my approach would be different, and possibly more driven by the story itself, not its place in the world."

On Thursday, Levithan emphasized this notion on the panel Queer Love in Every Genre, where he was joined by fellow writers AS King, Camryn Garrett, and Meriam Metoui to dive deep into the state of LGBTQ+ literature today and why YA novels are particularly essential forms of representation.