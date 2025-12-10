DHS arrests New Jersey twins for calling on ICE agents to be "shot on sight"

Absecon, New Jersey - The Department of Homeland Security recently arrested twin brothers from New Jersey for allegedly threatening to shoot Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Twin brothers were arrested in New Jersey on Monday for allegedly sharing social media posts calling for ICE agents to be shot. © ADAM GRAY / AFP

According to a press release, DHS and the Absecon Police Department SWAT team executed a search and arrest warrant for Ricardo Antonio and Emilio Roman-Flores on Monday.

The two, who are both US citizens, allegedly threatened to kill DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin and called on others to "shoot ICE on sight" in social media posts.

Emilio is being charged with unlawful possession of an assault weapon, possession of prohibited weapons, conspiracy of terroristic threats, criminal coercion, threats, and cyber harassment.

Ricardo is facing a single charge of conspiracy of terroristic threats.

The threats come as President Donald Trump has deployed ICE agents around the country – mainly in Democratic-run cities – to enact sweeping arrests and deportations. Their efforts have received significant backlash and sparked massive protests.

ICE Director Todd Lyons said in a statement that the arrests should serve as "a warning to anyone who dares threaten or attack our brave law enforcement officers," whom he claims are now facing "an 8,000% increase in death threats."