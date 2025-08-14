DC man who threw sandwich at federal officer charged with assault

Washington DC - A man who was filmed throwing a sandwich at a federal officer after calling him and other officers "fascists" earlier this week was on Wednesday charged with assaulting a federal officer.

The man who was filmed throwing a Subway sandwich at a federal officer in Washington DC has been charged with assault. © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/@alexmshirley

A video that went viral earlier this week showed Washington DC resident Sean Charles Dunn confronting a group of US Customs and Border Protection officers in Washington DC on Sunday night.

In the clip, he could be seen yelling at the officers and calling them "fascists." The incident takes a turn when he throws a Subway sandwich at one of them and is promptly pursued up the road and detained.

Dunn was charged over the incident on Wednesday, with court documents revealing that he confessed to the act and told a detective, "I did it, I threw the sandwich."

The incident occurred a day before President Donald Trump announced the unprecedented decision to take control of DC with the National Guard, with the stated goal of cracking down on crime and homelessness.

Trump on Monday described the city as a landscape of "crime, bloodshed, bedlam, and squalor," and declared, "This is Liberation Day in DC, and we're going to take our capital back."

In a post on X, US Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro, a vocal Trump supporter, condemned Dunn's actions and threw her full support behind his prosecution.

"Assault a law enforcement officer, and you’ll be prosecuted," she wrote. "This guy thought it was funny – well, he doesn’t think it’s funny today, because we charged him with a felony."