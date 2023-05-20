FBI abused communications database to spy on Black Lives Matter protesters

Washington DC - The FBI frequently abused a restricted database of Americans' personal communications, looking up the names of crime victims, as well as participants in Black Lives Matter protests and the 2021 Capitol assault, documents released Friday showed.

The FBI accessed the database 278,000 times in recent years with often no justification, according to declassified opinions from the secretive Foreign Surveillance Intelligence Court.



The database includes private emails, text messages and other communications that the National Security Agency says it sweeps up when it is spying on foreigners.

Although FBI is supposed to tap the NSA database only when investigating a foreign intelligence issue, the court opinions showed they used it casually for domestic cases.

Agents ran random searches in domestic drug and gang investigations, the 2020 protest over the police murder of George Floyd, and the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters.

In one case, an agent ran a query into the database on 19,000 donors to a congressional election campaign.

In each of the cases, there was no foreign intelligence or domestic crime justification for the FBI accessing the database, the intelligence court said.