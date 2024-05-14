Missouri Nazi who crashed truck into White House fence enters plea

Washington DC - A 20-year-old man from Missouri pleaded guilty on Monday to crashing a rented truck into a White House fence in a delusional bid to "seize political power."

A Missouri man who crashed a truck into the White House fence and waved a Nazi flag has pleaded guilty.

Sai Varshith Kandula drove a U-haul truck into a fence surrounding the White House in May of last year.

Kandula was arrested by Park Police and Secret Service officers after exiting the vehicle and waving a Nazi flag.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of willful injury and destruction of property, the US Attorney for the District of Columbia said in a statement.

Kandula, who was born in Chandanagar, India, and was living in Missouri on a green card, is to be sentenced on August 23. He faces up to 10 years in prison, although prosecutors have asked for eight.

According to his plea agreement, Kandula was "attempting to gain access to the White House to seize political power."